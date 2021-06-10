Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,066. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.