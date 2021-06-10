Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
NASDAQ CHY opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
