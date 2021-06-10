Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.