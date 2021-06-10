Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

