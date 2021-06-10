Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

