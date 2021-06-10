Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

