Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $783,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 68.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 128,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 115,910 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

