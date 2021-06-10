Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,649 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.