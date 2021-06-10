Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,806 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 303,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

