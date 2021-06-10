Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,508 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57.

