Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Hull Tactical US ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

