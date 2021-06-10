Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

