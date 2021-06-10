Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CPB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 28,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,961. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.