Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

