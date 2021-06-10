Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

