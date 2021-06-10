Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -3.5% to -3.0% to $8.39-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-2.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.