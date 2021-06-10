Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.40

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 2412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

