Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -223.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

