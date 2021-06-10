Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $7.00. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 39,045 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFPUF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

