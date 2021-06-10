Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.68. Cango shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 235 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CANG shares. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

