Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.40. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 918 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

