Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 74,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,407. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
