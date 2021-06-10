Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 74,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,407. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.