CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.89 million. CareDx reported sales of $41.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $278.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $93.25. 50,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.61 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

In related news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,207. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

