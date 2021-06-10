CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

