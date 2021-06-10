Cartesi Reaches Market Cap of $246.20 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $246.20 million and approximately $82.08 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00193186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00201255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.01282671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,949.68 or 1.00342038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,904,173 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

