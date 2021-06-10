Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on August 16th

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
CASY stock opened at $204.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.16.
CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.73.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
