Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on August 16th

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

CASY stock opened at $204.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.16.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

