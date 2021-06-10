Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $66.38

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $65.00. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $67.28, with a volume of 2,243 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

