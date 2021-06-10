Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

