Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $184.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.29.

CE stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

