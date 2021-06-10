Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cenovus Energy completed the strategic acquisition of Husky Energy early this year. The all-stock accord has created the third-biggest energy producer in Canada. The combined entity is expected to have a production capacity of 750 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d). In terms of refining and upgrading, the combined entity is now the second-largest in Canada. Hence, Cenovus is well-placed to gain on favorable commodity prices since it has broadened its high-quality oil sand asset portfolio with the Husky Energy acquisition. However, the company’s significant exposure to debt capital is concerning. Although the company’s cash balance can easily clear its short-term borrowings, the integrated energy player’s capability of paying long-term debt is in question, since the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting the firm.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

CVE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,305. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

