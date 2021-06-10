Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.53. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 15,156 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.