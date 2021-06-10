Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.53. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 15,156 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
