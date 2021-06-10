ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.08. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 20,524 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $779.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

