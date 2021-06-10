Cheuvreux Downgrades VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) to Hold

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of VGP stock opened at $201.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16. VGP has a fifty-two week low of $165.70 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

