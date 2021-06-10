Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Sells $57,457.40 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $99,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14.

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $8,670.00.

CSSE stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.