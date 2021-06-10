ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

CDXC opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

