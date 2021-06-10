ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Up 5.2%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,464,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $694.95 million, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. Analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

