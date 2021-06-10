Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.66. 14,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,327,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.