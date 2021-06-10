CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

Shares of CPG opened at C$5.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.81.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

