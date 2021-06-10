CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 248,893 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enerplus by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Enerplus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.