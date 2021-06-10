CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.