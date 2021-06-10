CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ENI by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

E has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

