CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

