CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 330.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock opened at $180.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.40. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

