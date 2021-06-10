CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 6,692 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

INDA stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

