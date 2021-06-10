CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.76 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

