CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 32,239 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barclays by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.