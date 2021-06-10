Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.