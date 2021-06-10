Citigroup Initiates Coverage on SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,046,927 shares of company stock worth $32,212,111 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

