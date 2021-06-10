Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

