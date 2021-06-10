Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 1,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,425. Clarus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,322 shares of company stock worth $2,943,763. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

