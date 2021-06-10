Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.15. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 178,569 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,866. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

